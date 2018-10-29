Blackpool cocktail bar approved to serve alcohol to 1am after objection lodged

A new gin and cocktail bar for South Shore has been granted a licence to serve alcohol until 1am at weekends.

Councillors approved an application from Gary Edwards and Jason Emsley for the Lateo Boutique on Lytham Road near the junction with Highfield Road in South Shore following a licensing panel held at the town hall.

John Wilson, who lives near to the proposed bar, had objected to the application on the grounds it was the wrong area due to the number of residents living there.

He said the venue was more suited to a town centre location.

But the panel decided the proposed licence was “suitable for the area in which the property was situated” and it was for “no later than other businesses in the vicinity.”

It was felt measures agreed with the police and environmental protection would “provide suitable protection for the residents and ensure that the licensing objectives were promoted. “

Mr Edwards said it was now hoped to open Lateo Boutique in early November.

He said: “We have been overwhelmed by the amount of support and we are pleased with the outcome of the licensing hearing.

“Jason and I are both residents of the area. We are making an investment on a personal level as well as a business level.”

The licence allows alcohol to be sold until 11pm from Sunday until Thursday, and until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays. The bar will target over-25s with sales of “premium” drinks including cocktails.

There will also be sales from an existing online “drinks boutique” with plans for a new gin subscription service.