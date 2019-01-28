Blackpool cinema to take a trip back in time to the days of the 'flicks'

Fifty years on from the closure of one of Blackpool’s cinemas, it will once again be showing the classic, old 35mm films on its silver screen.

The Regent Cinema, which has been showing modern digital movies for several years since its revamp, has now got a Westar 35mm projector.

Rick Taylor, pictured during the refurbishment of the Regent Cinema

Owner Rich Taylor said it means that film fans should be able to wallow in the nostalgia of the old flickering images from cinema’s heyday.

He said: “If the film has blemishes they will show up sometimes on screen just like in the old days.

“However, if it is a new 35mm print, people say it can actually be better quality than a digital since digital cannot show true black on screen.

“I sourced the projector from a chap in the Lake District and I have had brilliant help from Dion Hanson and Alan Foster from the The Projected Picture Trust in Halifax, who have all the know-how in setting things up.”

Rick said that having a period projector was one of the goals he set himself when he bought the Regent in 2014 and revamped the ground floor as an emporium and re-installed cinema seating and screen upstairs in 2016.

The Regent shows digital films every Friday night and will now present a 35mm showing on the last Sunday of every month.

Rick added: “The chosen first 35mm film is a strict secret being launched as a mystery film night with the only clue being the film will be based on the theme of the month which is a love theme.”

The film will start at 7.30pm on February 24, with doors opening at 7pm.