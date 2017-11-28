Blackpool care firm seeks 20 new staff as contract is extended

Around 20 new jobs are up for grabs after a Blackpool care company expanded its contract with Lancashire County Council.

The new jobs are to be created in Blackpool and the Fylde coast areas, by care provider Carewatch Blackpool which said it was launching a vigorous recruitment drive to meet the increasing demands for its services.

The company said it would be meeting anyone interested in “a rewarding career in social care”, with a view to recruiting care workers locally as the leading home care provider expands its contract with Lancashire County Council.

It said with life expectancy rising thanks to modern medicine and more people adopting healthy lifestyles, experts expect the fastest growing age group to be the over 65s. While this is a positive, Carewatch emphasises the growing need for carers, who are vital to support people in Blackpool by enabling them to stay independent in their own homes for as long as possible.

Samantha Bond, branch manager at Carewatch Blackpool, said: “We work tirelessly to ensure that our service users are getting the best care possible.

“We are looking to recruit more care workers in order to meet the challenges of the UK’s ageing population and to continue to provide quality care workers to our organisation’s services.

“We’re looking for compassionate people to join our team of professionals, enabling our customers to retain their independence, dignity and security, in their own home.

“This is a demanding but fulfilling career with opportunities to grow and receive training. If you believe you have the right qualities, we’d love to hear from you.”

Squires Gate-based Carewatch Blackpool will be actively recruiting care workers for the next two months.

It added that people who have cared for somebody, such as a family member, or have an interest in helping others but do not have qualifications in care, can also apply. It provides training and support to all new carers. For more details call 01253 344368 or email at blackpoolrecruitment@carewatch.co.uk.