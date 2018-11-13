Blackpool call centre picks up two awards

Blackpool-based Slater Gordon Solutions Motor scooped not one but two prestigious Call North West Contact Centre Awards at The Midland Hotel, Manchester.

Representatives from the Squires Gate firm headed to Manchester for the awards ceremony, with nine shortlisted finalists in seven categories across the business.

The finalists were announced following a series of written submissions, presentations and a site visit.

The night saw Slater Gordon Solutions Motor’s Josh Davis collect the Customer Service Agent of the Year gong, while the team collectively won Outsourced Contact Centre of the Year. The latter marks the first time any business has retained their title.

Stuart Russell, chief operating officer at Slater Gordon Solutions Motor, said: “I am so proud of the SGSM team. Feedback from the judging panel was strong and coming from a group of contact centre professionals with many years of experience, is a huge endorsement for the hard work everyone does on a daily basis.

"To retain our Outsourced Contact Centre of the Year award for two years in a row feels particularly special.”