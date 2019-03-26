Blackpool businessman gets a top Maserati 100 rating as new venture takes off

A Blackpool businessman is in a national top 100 for his website design firm and is seeing a new franchising venture start to take off too.

Adam Blakey, joint founder of Get Your Mobi, has been named as a fast riser in the Maserati 100 in the Sunday Times.

The list of the hottest young entrepreneurial talent in the UK hails the former St Bede’s High School student for having “spotted the potential for mobile internet browsing to dominate the internet when he launched his website designer in 2011 with business partner Lee Brady.”

Get Your Mobi, which has offices in Blackpool and Lancaster, now has more than 4,000 customers.

The nomination also notes the launch in November with his partner Vicci Small, of Lil Beatz – a street dance classes business aimed at two to six year olds and which is being franchised nationally.

Lil Beatz has specially commissioned hip hop and RnB music and the classes have been devised by Vicci who trained with Phil Winston in Blackpool and was classically trained with a international career as a dancer.

Adam said he was delighted to have been named in the Maserati 100 list and was looking forward to a busy year ahead.

He said: “Lil Beatz is going really well. We have delivered classes to more than 200 youngsters which is phenomenal given how long we have been going.

“We have not yet started the franchise roll out and we have already been approached by someone wanting to start a Lil Beatz in Birmingham and Liverpool and one has already started in Wythenshawe, Manchester.

“That person already has as successful dance school there but wanted to get into the toddler age groups.

“The franchising is due to launch this week and our plans for a linked clothing range are coming along.

“We are looking to have offices in Blackpool to run the Lil Beatz franchise from and with space to store the clothing.

“Get Your Mobi is growing, we have 50 staff now and it is a multimillion pound business.”