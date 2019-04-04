Blackpool business launch support service under way once more

A new season of free business support and advice has been launched in Blackpool.

The council’s business advice team, Get Started, is offering free workshops to make sure budding entrepreneurs have all the skills they need when they’re setting up.

The half-day events cover an array of topics including 10 steps to starting a business and improving a company’s online presence and social media.

There is also help with digital accounting and how to get to grips with the basics of company finances.

Get Started, funded by Blackpool Council, is a friendly, professional service for enterprising residents looking to start, establish and grow a new business.

The team of qualified advisors has a wealth of experience and is able to cover all the key issues people face when setting up a business from scratch.

The team is based in the Enterprise Centre on Lytham Road.

Last year, the team helped 66 individuals to start businesses and these entrepreneurs employed a further 18 people.

Kriss Wilson, Small Business Adviser from the service, said: “We’ve helped hundreds of people to get their business idea off the ground and these workshops aim to answer the many questions people have about working for themselves.

Being profitable in business is one of the main priorities and concerns for budding entrepreneurs so our finance sessions make sure everyone knows what’s expected so they can run a successful business.

“The 10 steps to business session is great for people exploring how to get their venture off the ground but are unsure if self-employment is right for them.

“We often see people who want to turn a hobby into a business to bring in a bit of extra cash or they want self-employment to fit around their existing commitments such as being a carer or looking after children.”

Details of the workshops, at the Enterprise Centre and Blackpool Central Library on Queen St, can be found at www.blackpoolunlimited.com or by calling 01253 477147.