Blackpool business advice team offering one to ones for 2018

The coming year looks set to be a busy one for Blackpool Unlimited, the organisation which aims to nurture local business in the town.

The organisation is linked to the Get Started scheme which aims to promote self employed entrepreneurs and it offers a range of free resources on line as well as regular events and seminars.

One of its newer services was a monthly business surgery which started at the end of this year and offers access to public sector figures for advice and information of use to businesses.

Due to the interest more dates have been added.

The service aims to help both existing and new companies grow and develop in Blackpool.

A number of businesses have already taken up the opportunity to meet one-to- one with Cabinet Member, Coun Mark Smith, Responsible for Regeneration, Enterprise and Economic Development to discuss a diverse range of business matters.

Coun Smith said: “Blackpool’s business support teams and I want to provide as much help and assistance that we can to help companies thrive and prosper in the town.

“We can provide advice that is specifically geared to their business.

“This can be anything from finding new investment, locations suitable for expansion or any number of commercial related matters.

“Blackpool is attracting a lot of investment and we want to encourage that through helping as many companies and traders as possible.”

The next surgeries will be held at Blackpool Council’s offices, at Bickerstaffe House, in Talbot Road. They will take place on February 7 and March 7.

To make an appointment please call Zarna Choudhury on 01253 477070 or e-mail zarna.choudhury@blackpool.gov.

Other events taking place early next year are the New Year New STart drop in sessions for new businesses.

The first is on January 10 from 3pm to 7pm with another on January 24 from 8am to 1pm.

They offer friendly, relaxed events for those thinking of starting a business to talk to qualified business advisers.