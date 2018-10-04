Blackpool builder wins apprentice of the year title

A Blackpool 20-year-old has been earmarked for a bright future in the construction industry after being named Redrow’s Regional Apprentice of the Year 2018 for Lancashire.

Matt Willis has impressed with his high levels of enthusiasm and willingness to go that extra mile in all areas of work as an apprentice joiner.

Hands-on experience had been gained supporting Redrow’s construction of new homes around the county, including the build of family homes in Tabley Green, Preston, The Hedgerows in Clayton-le-Woods and Pear Tree Meadows, Astley.

The firm said Matt’s commitment to quality helped him on his way towards netting a hat-trick – gaining a full-time role with Redrow contractors, Leyland-based DNA Construction, earning an NVQ Level 3 in joinery and now the apprentice accolade.

The former Blackpool and The Fylde College student said: “It’s not really sunk in if I’m honest but of course, it’s just great news.

There are a lot of people I have to thank, including Redrow – who have given me so many opportunities to get out and about and develop. I’d also like to thank DNA Construction who I am working with now.”