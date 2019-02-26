Blackpool bowling alley spared after company enters administration and shuts venues across the UK

A bowling alley in Blackpool has been saved from closure after its owners entered into administration.



The sudden closure of MFA Bowls across the country raised concerns for staff at the Market Street attraction on Monday (February 25).

Administrators took control of MFA Bowl on Wednesday, February 13 and were tasked with finding a buyer for its 12 sites across the UK.

But on Monday, February 25, administrators suddenly shut down half of its sites without warning to staff.

Staff at MFA Preston arrived at work on Monday morning to find the venue shuttered, with a note informing them that their employment had been terminated with immediate effect.

On Tuesday (February 26), a note pinned to the entrance of the bowling alley informed customers that "this site is now closed for business".

"We would like to thank our customers for all their support and apologise for any inconvenience this closure may cause", reads the sign.

But MFA Blackpool appears to have been spared, with staff confirming that the bowling alley remains open for business. One member of staff said he is not aware of any plans to close the site.

London-based Duff and Phelps has been appointed to handle the administration of MFA Bowl UK.

It said it had taken the decision to "mothball" six of the 12 sites, including the Preston branch.

Philip Duffy, joint administrator, said: “Since appointment we have been trading the business as a going concern while in parallel we have marketed it for sale.

“While we have been unable to find a buyer for all 12 sites we are confident we have a buyer for part of the business.

“As a result it has become necessary to mothball a number of sites, which were closed.”

MFA Bowl have been approached for comment.