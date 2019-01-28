Blackpool based property specialist launches staff awards

Property and facilities management specialist, BFW Management Ltd (Atlas), are on the lookout for its 2019 Staff Stars.

The Staff Stars is an internal awards programme that recognise the contributions that Blackpool-based Atlas’ staff make to the organisation, its clients and each other.

This year’s awards boast six categories, aimed to showcase the various achievements undertaken by their staff – from: cultural innovations; financial savings; process improvements; development; to health and safety initiatives.

Atlas’ Business Support Lead, Patrick McChrystal, said: “As we develop and grow the business, we want to ensure we are effective in creating and sustaining a special place to work and an environment where employee engagement is nurtured.

"This year we have developed a new approach to our awards, one which enables all employees to have their voices heard, by actively participating in the nomination process.”

Atlas’ Chairman, Keith Case, said: “Our business is only as good as our people, so it’s really important that we celebrate their excellent performance.”