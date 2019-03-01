Blackpool based business group appoints county leader

Blackpool-based Federation of Small Businesses has appointed Rachel Kay of lovelocalnetworking as its FSB Area Lead for Lancashire.

It is a three year voluntary role to further support, engage and champion members in all areas across the country.

Rachel said “I have been an FSB member for many years and work to connect and support small businesses on a daily basis. Given how closely the values of my business align with those of the FSB it made real sense to apply for the area leader role.

“My aim is to use my skills, knowledge and contacts to; help expand the events and workshop support available to members across the county; support and promote the FSB’s campaigns; ensure that members’ opinions and voices are carried to government and to make businesses aware of the benefits of membership”.

FSB development manager for Lancashire Paul Foster said “We are delighted Rachel has been elected and look forward to working with her to deliver and support great local events which small businesses can benefit from. Our new Area Leads will amplify the voice of small business owners.”