Blackpool bartender business in move to new base

Growth and international ventures are on the cards for local small business, Performance Bartending, as the team relocates to its new Flexspace Blackpool headquarters.

The suppliers of elite bartenders work with some of the world’s finest bars and venues and have moved into a new unit at Flexspace’s Blackpool centre.

Colin Griffiths, director and founder of Performance Bartending, said: “We experienced a surge in business four months ago. Our team has grown to 14 performance bartenders and we’re looking to increase that to around 25 by January 2018.

“To make sure we had the capacity to keep on growing, we needed more space.

“Blackpool is the perfect location for us, as we work with some fantastic North West venues. The Flexspace unit is ideal too as we need 24-hour access, high ceilings so the team can practice routines and adjoining office and storage space. Being at Flexspace Blackpool means business can run even more smoothly!”

Lindsay Clarke, regional manager of Flexspace Blackpool, said: “It’s been brilliant to see some incredible routines from the Performance Bartending team. We have such a wide variety of businesses at Flexspace.”