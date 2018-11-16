Blackpool B&Bs 'should encourage dog owners'

Blackpool should do more to make itself dog friendly in order to draw in more visitors.

Coun Maxine Callow made the comment during a meeting of the tourism, economy and resources committee in response to new dog orders in the town.

She said: "If you look at the Lake District, or go to Devon or Cornwall, they are very dog friendly areas.

"I think as a town we should encourage people to come with their dogs, and perhaps encourage some of the hotels and guesthouse owners to enable people to bring their dogs.

"They can walk them on the Promenade and I think it would help our economy."

Council leader Coun Blackburn agreed, saying: "We could do more to encourage businesses in the town to take a more dog friendly approach.

"I am sure we can make some inquiries through the business leadership group."