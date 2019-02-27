Blackpool attractions operator launches its drive to find employees for the season ahead - here's how to apply

Merlin Blackpool Attractions is hoping to attract new staff members to help deliver the Merlin Magic for 2019.

With global brands such as Madame Tussauds, SEA LIFE and The Blackpool Tower Dungeon and Blackpool Tower Eye, as well as the attractions inside the Tower; the Ballroom and the Circus Arena, there are plenty of roles up for grabs.

Recruitment Events will take place at The Blackpool Tower on Friday and Saturday with two sessions on both days starting at 2pm and 6pm. Ambassadors and management from each attraction will be present to inspire, encourage and advise applicants, many having followed the same path.

People can pre-register for the event online via @MerlinBlackpoolCareers Facebook or just turn up.

Anyone interested must bring proof of right to work in the UK and be prepared for a day of fun activities and a short interview.

Roles are available across a range of diverse teams, including guest experience, admissions, food and beverage, retail hosts. Perks include a Merlin Magic pass after six weeks service offering free admission to Merlin’s attractions world wide.