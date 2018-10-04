Blackpool attraction hailed in European theme park awards

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is celebrating as two of the park’s rides have been voted among the best for thrill-seekers in Europe.

Representatives from theme parks and venues gathered in Amsterdam for the European Star Awards.

Amanda Thompson

Blackpool’s £16.25m new rollercoaster Icon was voted as one of the best new coasters in Europe and Valhalla was named one of the best water rides.

In addition Blackpool Pleasure Beach was one of Europe’s best major amusement parks.

The European Star Awards are presented by trade magazine Kirmes and Park Revue, an international publication which covers the amusement park industry.

They were set up in 2012 in order to bring attention to innovative ideas and entrepreneurial courage within the industry annually.

This year’s awards were handed out at a ceremony at the Heineken Experience World.

Icon is the UK’s first double launch rollercoaster allowing visitors to experience the same acceleration as a Formula 1 driver in a two and a half minute journey, twisting and turning at speeds of up to 85 km/h across the park.

It interacts 15 times, at high speeds with five other rides and attractions around the Pleasure Beach.

A second boost of speed launches riders to heights of 88ft, with drops of up to 82ft,

Vallhalla was built in 2000 and was the biggest private millennium investment in the UK.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Managing Director, Amanda Thompson OBE, comments, “I am thrilled that Icon and Valhalla have won these prestigious awards.”