Blackpool Airport plans on show for public comments

New pitches and a sports centre with a link road to Common Edge Road look set to be the first new developments coming out of Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone, according to bosses.

They were talking at a public consultation event at Blackpool and The Fylde College’s Energy HQ where scores of visitors gathered to view the masterplan and talk to officials about the project.

Rob Green, from the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Development Company which is helping co-ordinate the 25 year scheme aimed at creating 3,000 jobs, said they had already got encouraging feed-back.

He said: “I am pleased so many people have come along to discuss the plans and pleased we have got to the consultation stage. This is key to securing planning consent.

“A more detailed business strategy will be drawn up and views will also be sought on that. The sports pitches and new access road will be one of the first parts people will see if all goes to plan and a much needed new route into the business park.”

Coun Mark Smith from Blackpool Council said: “This six weeks consultation is a chance for businesses and people to view the ideas and give feedback and help produce the final plan. It was good to see so many people here taking an interest.”

He said the zone’s benefits on business rates and enhanced capital allowances had already attracted many businesses to look at moving to the area.

Developer Robert Pinkus was one of the first to build on the new enterprise zone and said nine of the 12 new units had been snapped up quickly.

He said: I have been impressed with the speed the masterplan has been put together and the dynamism of the team behind it.”

Squires Gate councillor Alistair Humphries said: “It is absolutely fantastic for Blackpool and shows it is a town that is forward thinking. It will encourage investment.”