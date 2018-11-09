Blackpool Airport masterplan is approved

Councillors have agreed to a raft of recommendations aimed at driving forward investment in Blackpool Airport.

The council's executive committee has approved the masterplan for the Squires Gate hub which the local authority bought in September last year. It then commissioned the York Aviation Report to consider future options.

Recommendations include retaining industry expert York Aviation as an advisor and preparing further reports setting out the role of the airport in the development of the Enterprise Zone.

The masterplan outlines a £3.45m investment to safeguard aviation in the resort.

The airport is set to focus on executive flights, retaining a key off-shore helicopter contract and ploughing cash in to upgrade worn out aircraft hangars.

The return of holiday flights has not been ruled out but is unlikely in the near future because it cannot be justified on the grounds of cost.

A recommendation was also agreed to "explore opportunities for securing external investment in the airport and enterprise zone through joint venture partnerships and leasehold disposal of land for construction of private aviation hangars, maintenance facilities, fixed base operations for corporate aviation and maintenance base operations".