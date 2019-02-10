Blackpool agency takes part in T-Levels pilot

Blackpool marketing and creative agency, Happy Creative has partnered with Blackpool and the Fylde College to deliver the first in a new industry placement project.

As part of the new T-levels commissioned by the Department of Education, Happy Creative has welcomed Business Studies student Rachel Healy to the team. Karen Lambert, Chief Happy at Happy Creative, said: “Throughout our 13-year history we have supported young people, giving them the opportunity to translate what they are learning in school and college to the real world.

"Having Rachel with us for three months will mean she gets a real in-depth insight into how a business operates as well as valuable hands-on experience to prepare her for her career.”

Rachel will be learning about the practice of marketing, account management, social media management and content creation, as well as how PR is conducted and how it can benefit a business.

Nigel Brown, Director for Students at Blackpool and the Fylde College, commented: “We are delighted to work with Happy Creative on the new T-levels pilot this year as they welcome our students as part of an industry placement project commissioned by the Department for Education.

“The two-year T-level courses have been developed in collaboration with employers and businesses so that they meet the needs of industry and prepare students for work”.