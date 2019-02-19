‘Black’ hotel: Plans resubmitted for £20m luxury seafront hotel after Blackpool Council rejected the scheme

Developers have resubmitted their plans for a £20m luxury hotel on Blackpool seafront after councillors rejected the scheme in a row over the colour.

Blackpool Council’s planning committee threw out a second application earlier this month amid concerns over the change of colour to black for the proposed investment in the former Sands entertainment venue on Central Promenade.

The revised scheme also did away with a proposed basement car park and reduced the height of the property by adding two new storeys instead of the original three, reducing the number of rooms from 96 to 91.

In making its third submission, developer Cool Silk has sought to further clarify the colour scheme and facade treatment, which will see the original bronze, cream and green palette replaced with tinted windows and black cladding.

Samples of the materials and colour swatches will be provided to help town hall planners come to their decision.

Off-site car parking has also been secured for the scheme, believed to be at Chapel Street car park, and a themed bar will be part of the ground floor.

It had been hoped the redevelopment of the former Sands entertainment venue would deliver Blackpool’s first five-star hotel in time for the 2020 tourist season.

The venue is also earmarked to include the Blackpool Museum on the first floor, which is a council-led project.

But town hall planners considered the black cladding was not suitable for the site on the Golden Mile, which is close to the Grade One -listed Tower, and permission for the development was refused at a meeting this month.

Marcus Walker, representing Cool Silk, warned refusal would set the scheme back a year because the applicant expected to appeal the decision.

Concerns over the colour saw Blackpool Council’s planning committee turn down the application but town hall chiefs said they still held out hope the scheme could be resurrected.

The £20m project remains a key part of the council’s vision for regenerating the town centre.

A spokesman said it “remains committed” to improving the resort, including pressing ahead with the Blackpool Museum, which was to be housed in the new development. The revised scheme will go before the planning committee at a future date.