Big events help tourist figures in Fylde soar

Visitor numbers in Fylde are on the up and so is the economic boost to the borough, according to the latest available figures.

There were 3.316m visitors to Fylde in 2017, up by 0.3 per cent on the year before, while a total of £248.799m was generated within the local economy – up by a more substantial 2.7 per cent.

And there were more than 3,200 full-time jobs in tourism in 2017, also up on the previous year.

While the figures for 2018 have not yet been collected, it is hoped that the continuing success of events such as Lytham Festival, St Annes International Kite Festival and the 1940s weekend can continue the trend.

The latest update on the borough’s visitor economy will come up for discussion at Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure committee on Thursday.

The figures were collated on behalf of Marketing Lancashire Ltd by Global Tourism Solutions (UK) Ltd and show a year-on-year rise in most tourism-related factor.

Fylde Council stated: “The statistics use the STEAM economic impact modelling process that are considered as the official tourism statistics.

“The latest figures covering January to December 2017, state that tourism revenue was £249m and supported over 3,000 full time equivalent jobs within Fylde. “

The economic impact of day visitors rose by three per cent in 2017, while there was also a rise in the revenue raised from staying visitors, up by 2.5 per cent on the year before.

There was a slight rise (0.9 per cent) in full-time jobs in tourism in the area.

The only real reduction, year on year, was in Fylde’s stock of fully furnished hotel-type amenities, which fell by 3.8 per cent. although there was a 3.2 per cent rise in non-serviced accommodation stock where guests help themselves.

Fylde Council added: “The STEAM figures are useful.”