Bid to open rooftop bistro on Blackpool Prom

Diners could soon be enjoying views over the Irish Sea if plans for a new rooftop restaurant on Blackpool Promenade go ahead.

Proposals have been revealed to build a contemporary bistro on top of the art deco building at the corner of Church Street and the Promenade which is already home to the Las Iguanas restaurant on the ground floor.

Developers say the scheme would bring a city-style eating experience to the resort.

It comes after the owners of the Cedar Tavern in Cedar Square were granted planning permission last week for a rooftop bar there.

A design brief accompanying the latest application says: "This will introduce a rooftop establishment on the seafront of the town centre, of which there are currently none.

"Rooftop restaurants feature in all popular holiday cities and would be a welcome addition to the attractions in Blackpool.

"It would also fit well with the Beach House Restaurant opposite."

A structural assessment has been carried out to ascertain the roof of the building, which date back the the last 1920s or early 1930s, is capable of supporting the scheme.

But records show the roof was originally designed for public access.

The bistro along with a bar would be housed in a pavilion, set back from the front elevation, made from a lightweight steel clad structure and surrounded by an open balcony seating area.

The planning application also includes proposals to convert the upper floors of the building, which was restored in 2013, into 18 managed one-bedroom holiday flats.

As well as Las Iguanas, the basement of the property is occupied by the Laser Quest gaming attraction, while the upper floors are home to a school of performing arts.

The application will now be considered by town hall planners at a future date.