Bid to extend Fleetwood landfill site by 15 years

Plans have been put forward to extend the potential use of a landfilling site at Fleetwood for an additional 15 year period.

The Jameson Road Landfill Site was originally given planning consent by Lancashire County Council to operate until December last year.

After that, planning conditions stated that the site would then be levelled off and “restored” by the end of 2020.

But these plans have since changed because, although the Fleetwood site was mothballed in 2017, the closure of another landfill site in 2025 would mean it would Jameson Road would still have a use.

An application by Suez Recycling has now been lodged with County Hall for variations of the original conditions, seeking permission to continue landfilling of the site until December 31 2033.

County Hall has asked Wyre to comment as consultees.

The Jameson Road amenity deals with the disposal of biodegradable and non-hazardous household, commercial and industrial waste from Wyre and North Blackpool.

A report to the council states that the facility is not yet full.

The report states: “Landfilling of Jameson Road Landfill site is not yet complete.

“The remaining area for the landfilling of waste has a volume of around 1,000,000m; it is the applicant’s intention to reserve this void space going forward with a view to recommencing operations when market conditions make it viable.”

The officer considered that dust, noise and odour impacts would not be significant and the proposals could be assessed through the normal planning process.