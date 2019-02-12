BIBAs awards sponsor in call for boost to adult training

A Lancashire education leader has urged for more to be done to ensure adult training is available for all.

Lis Smith, principal at Preston’s College, said a new Government report showed such training is often only available for those in highly paid or highly skilled jobs.

The Adult Skills Gap report produced by the Social Mobility Commission revealed that the poorest adults with the lowest qualifications are least likely to access adult training.

It showed 30 per cent of manages and professionals had training in the past three months, compared to just 18 per cent in routine and manual jobs. Preston’s College is sponsoring the Employer of the Year category at the Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs, which hails Lancashire firms which invest in their people.

She said: “There is huge potential right through across workforces and we need to ensure those in medium and lower skilled roles get the same opportunities to develop.

“By investing in training, businesses can close the gap which exists with international competitors which will provide a benefit to their business and the wider economy.

"We work with some great businesses which recognise the importance of investing in skills and we are delighted to be recognising these firms by supporting the BIBAs' Employer of the Year category for a further year."

The BIBAs is now open for applications from businesses across Lancashire with 20 prizes up for grabs, including new categories Green Business of the Year and Growth Business of the Year.

Next week, the awards are hosting its annual boot camp workshop which will provide applicants with advice on how to complete their entry forms.

It takes place at the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce's offices on Amy Johnson Way in Blackpool on Wednesday, February 20 from 10am-12.30pm.

To book visit www.thebibas.co.uk/enter/bootcamp.