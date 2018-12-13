Beauty team celebrating 10 years in business

A Blackpool woman is celebrating ten years in business after founding her own hair salon after being made redundant.

Natasha Jordan and the team from Salon 19 in Squires Gate Lane, marked their 10th anniversary in the resort.

She had been made redundant by text from a salon in St Annes and instead of joining the dole queue decided to launch her own business at the tender age of 19 with some help from her parents, and has never looked back.

She said: “When I started there was just me and one other, now we have a staff of four.

“It was quite an old fashioned place then so we had a lot of work to do to refurbish it.”

She said the decor may have changed over the years along with fashions but some things stay the same.

She said: “The classic bob cut has stood the test of time.

“The perms and sets and wild colours have gone, its a more natural look people want now.

“We do all the beauty services, spray tans, nails, eyebrows, hair extensions. It has been a great ten years and I would like to thank the girls and the customers and everyone who has supported me.”