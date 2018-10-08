Barn-style homes are rejected

Plans to build 10 homes in Preesall have been refused by Wyre planners over concerns the scheme would encroach on the countryside.

Three terraced houses, a pair of semi-detached dwellings and detached houses were proposed, to be built in the style of barn conversions.

But officers recommended the scheme for refusal after deciding that it was contrary to the latest guidelines for housing sites in the Wyre Local Plan.

And councillors agreed to reject the plans, earmarked for Selby’s Pig Farm on Little Tongues Lane.

In refusing the scheme, the council stated: “The application site is located in an area of open countryside outside of the identified settlement boundary of Preesall in both the adopted Wyre Borough Local plan and emerging Wyre Local Plan.

“The proposed development by reason of its scale, density and domestic built form, would introduce residential development to the locality which would result in an unacceptable and unnecessary encroachment into the countryside area, to the detriment of its character and appearance.”

The scheme was also opposed by Preesall Town Council,

Coun Bill Burn, a member of the town council and the deputy mayor of Pressall, said: “It’s excellent news, there are too many plans to try and build houses over here. The infrastrucure, the roads and schools, cannot cope.

“It is good to see common sense at Wyre - the infrastructure must be right first.”

Despite being refused, the plans were conditionally approved back in June but did not get formal permission and needed to be looked at again.