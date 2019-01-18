Bank's £1.3bn investment pledge for North West

As part of Lloyds Banking Group’s national pledge to lend £18bn to UK businesses, the Group expects to support firms in the North West with up to £1.3bn of lending during 2019.

The £1.3bn is available to firms across the North West and will support entrepreneurs looking to start-up a new business, micro-businesses seeking to scale up and small businesses considering trading internationally for the first time.

Nick Williams

It will also support established mid-sized businesses and large, multinational corporations seeking further growth.

Lloyds Banking Group Ambassador for the North West, Nick Williams, said: “The North West is one of the top regional contributors to UK PLC and we want to support the businesses delivering this growth.

"Up to £1.3bn of lending will help the region’s firms to access investment and realise their ambitions. Here at Lloyds Banking Group we are by the side of business and we’ll support those that need advice or a capital injection, be it to expand into new international markets, overcome recruitment challenges or improve productivity.”