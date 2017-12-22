BAE Systems training centre welcomes 50,000 visitors

A training facility built by BAE Systems has welcomed tens of thousands of visitors in the first 12 months since opening.

The Academy for Skills and Knowledge was officially opened on 1 December 2016 to train BAE Systems’ future workforce and provide life-long learning for its employees.

The academy also offers schoolchildren the chance to discover more about careers in engineering and technology.

In its first year, the academy has had almost 50,000 visits, delivered more than 250,000 learning and training hours and welcomed more than 1,000 pupils. More than 550 apprentices, graduates, industrial placement and interns have been through the academy.

It has welcomed visitors from India, Turkey, Malaysia, Belgium, the UAE, USA and Australia as well as trainees from Saudi Arabia.

HRH The Prince of Wales visited the Samlesbury building in March.

Academy principal Nigel Davies said: “Over the past 12 months the Academy has showcased BAE Systems’ skills, training and education capabilities and grown into a truly demand-led and inspirational learning place.”