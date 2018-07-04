Awards showcase to inspire firms to export

Lancashire firms’ success on the world stage can lead the way for other county firms, a trade expert has said.

A recent growth list showed four firms among the top 200 fastest-growing exporters in the country including Lytham-based Tangerine Group and Recycling Lives, the Preston waste management specialist, both former winners of the Be Inspired Business Awards, The BIBAs.

Paul Stowers, deputy regional director of the Department for International Trade North West, said there was still a strong appetite to sell across the world with the Lancashire firms exporting to regions including the Far East and Middle East.

The BIBAs, is in the third week of it second round of judging which sees its panels visit the finalists of each of its 18 prize categories.

Mr Stowers said: “These firms are adding millions of pounds to their sales by tailoring their products and services to overseas markets and they are all great examples of what opening your business up to exports can do.

"The BIBAs is a showcase for the type of businesses which can succeed internationally, and it shows the diversity of businesses which have done it.”