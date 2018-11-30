Awards show that Wyre really does mean business

The great and the good of business in Wyre borough were given their moment in the spotlight in the Wyre Business Awards 2018.

The event at Marine Hall in Fleetwood was attended by businesses from across Wyre and the Fylde coast, partner organisations, event sponsors and award judges.

Chief Executive of Wyre Council Garry Payne

The celebration saw more than 280 business people gathered to see titles presented to a wide range of businesses and organisations.

The judging panel included Steve Newsham, reginal director at The Regenda Group and Scott Carswell, site director at NPL Group Hillhouse Technology Enterprise Zone, both organisations being the headline sponsors of the awards.

At the event, chief executive of Wyre Council Garry Payne, said: “This year, we saw an astounding number of applications which showcased the amazing work that businesses in Wyre are doing.

“Unfortunately, not all made it through to the final but each applicant should be proud of their achievements.

The team from UR Potential picking up their award

“I’d also like to thank my co-presenter and Wyre native, Sally Naden, for her time on the evening and in helping us to make the awards an eventful and entertaining night.”

Among the winners was Hazel Tipping of Cleveleys-based Hookers Baits which sells fishing bait from the Fylde coast right across the country.

She won the Outstanding Woman in Business award.

Hazel said: “I was absolutely overwhelmed when they read out my name. It was fantastic. I think the judges liked the unusual story, there are not many women doing fishing bait.”

Her interest in fishing and bait began at Knott End when her father used to take her out. She founded the company in 2012 in Bispham and as it grew moved to Beach Road in Cleveleys.

Another winner was Fylde coast youth community group UR Potential which picked up the Civil Society Award of the Year.

One of the directors, Denise Parker, said: “UR Potential is thrilled to get the Civil Society of the Year Award. The team of staff and volunteers work closely with Wyre Council, high schools, community associations and other organisations to provide much needed support to young people and adults in the Wyre area.

“This award recognises their continued efforts and achievements and will act as a platform to continue to enable us to build on our work.”

Bilsborrow-based, Levity CropScience scored a double at the awards, when the innovative fertilisers specialist was named winner in the Innovation Business of the Year and Growth Business of the Year categories.

David Marks, co-managing director, said: “Finishing 2018 with two local awards is a real honour. Based at Mysercough College, we are in the heart of Wyre and are proud to fly the flag for the borough in markets across the world.

“Winning awards in both innovation and growth reflects the business aptly, as we continue to create new, ground-breaking products and explore opportunities in established and emerging markets the world around.

“Congratulations to all of the winners at the Wyre Business Awards and well done to Wyre Council for organising this fantastic celebration of Wyre businesses.”

Steve Newsham, regional director at The Regenda Group, which itself picked up the Special Recognition for Business and Service in Wyre award, said: “Congratulations to all the winners and nominees.

“The Wyre business awards get bigger and better every year and we are delighted to be part of this annual celebration evening.

“We are absolutely delighted to receive the special recognition award at Wyre Business Awards 2018.

“We are currently investing millions of pounds into Wyre through a number of projects, including the development of Lighthouse View, the installation of External Wall Insulation on properties across estates in Fleetwood and the demolition of homes on the Westview Estate.

"We’ve also built new homes for sale, including our award nominated development Bluebrook in Hambleton. As an organisation we believe in the potential of Wyre and we are commitment to sustainable regeneration that brings about homes, jobs and better health for communities.

“Awards such as this demonstrate that our work is being recognised in the region and we are very grateful.”