Awards search for Lancashire's fast-growing firms

One of the county’s leading business awards is looking for Lancashire’s fastest-growing firms as part of a new prize category.

The Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs, has launched a Growth Business of the Year category as one of the 20 awards up for grabs at its annual prize-giving ceremony.

It will reward firms with a proven track record of success in the past 12 months and a vision for further growth over the next three to five years.

The awards have also introduced categories for a Green Business of the Year, Financial Business of the Year and Legal Practice of the Year.

Francis Egan, CEO of headline sponsor Cuadrilla Resources, said the growing number of categories recognised the diverse nature of the county’s economy.

He said: “The strength of Lancashire’s economy has always been in its diversity and the breadth of businesses which are operating in the county shows that remains the case today.

“From the tourism industry to manufacturing, energy to transportation, we have fantastic firms operating in a wide range of sectors and the BIBAs reflects the make-up of the economy.

“These new categories will shine a light on some fantastic achievements and, due to the unique way the BIBAs picks its winners, hopefully help the best in Lancashire get even better.”

Last week, award winners from recent years took part in a behind-the-scenes tour at the Academy for Skills & Knowledge operated by BAE Systems Air business in Samlesbury, near Blackburn.

Almost 30 business leaders visited the state-of-the-art facilities which are used to train hundreds of apprentices and graduates.

BIBAs organisers the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce organised the visit as part of a unique package offered to the award winners.