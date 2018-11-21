Awards handed out at Blackpool jobs and work experience scheme event

Employers taking part in the Blackpool Council backed Chance2Shine employability boosting scheme were given awards at the Winter Gardens.

The event also launched the new ethical recruitment agency – Chance2Shine Recruitment to help local-out-of-work adults get a step on the employment ladder.

Chance2Shine has already had success bringing together people who are accessing Blackpool Council’s Positive Steps into work employment services and companies willing to offer a four week unpaid work placement such as Marks and Spencer.

The scheme helps people by helping them learn new skills, get a work reference or try a new area of work that they may not have considered before.

Coun Gillian Campbell, Blackpool Council deputy leader, who presented the awards said: “Chance2Shine can really change someone’s life. It brings people who need support, advice and guidance together with businesses that are willing to offer placements and perhaps even temporary or longer term employment.”

Chance2Shine Recruitment was created after employers taking part in the scheme said they also wanted to offer people temporary paid work.

Profits will be reinvested into ‘back-to-work’ schemes for local people.

The scheme which has helped more than 600, got the Gold Standard Work Placement Award from Fair Train.