Awards for Poulton stage team who work with the stars

A Fylde coast firm which rigs the stage sets for top music acts such as Arianne Grande, Ed Sheeran and The Stone Roses has won two national awards.

Knight Rigging of Poulton was named Favourite Rigging Company in the TPi Awards in London.

And managing director, Sven Knight, won the Rigger of the Year accolade.

KRS General Manager Carrie Rooney said: “There’s something unique about winning this TPi Award. This isn’t simply a recognition of being best or first; it’s an award for being the UK’s ‘favourite’ rigging company’.

“As a business built on relationships with people who enjoy working with us, that has a particular resonance.”

Rigger of the Year, Sven Knight said: “Even when you win an individual award, it’s never really a recognition of one individual.

“I’m very fortunate to have a specialist, experienced team around me who I rely on at every single event that KRS is a part of.

“So I would like to thank TPi for this acknowledgement – because it means a great deal.

“And I would like to thank everyone at KRS, our suppliers and clients, because without them we would never have the opportunity to become the UK’s favourite rigging service.”

Last year the KRS team worked on such events as the Batley & Spen Youth Theatre event in honour of Jo Cox, with Manchester Central and Metallica, Adele, ELO and Bruno Mars.

The team also worked on the Arianne Grande tour in the aftermath of the tragic bombing at Manchester Arena.