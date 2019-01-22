Award winner hails BIBAs effect on its business

The winner of one of Lancashire’s leading business awards has spoken of how it has helped grow the company.

Utiligroup, the Chorley-based firm which provides software and services to the energy and utility industry nationwide, was named Business of the Year at the Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs, last September.

Mark Coyle, the firm’s chief marketing and strategy officer, said the judging process had allowed it to “look deep in to the foundations of the business”.

The BIBAs opens for applications next Tuesday with 20 prizes up for grabs.

Mr Coyle said: “The judging process allowed us to show off our workforce, our facilities and our culture and to involve as many people from across the business as we could in doing it.”

abs Murphy, chief executive of the awards’ organisers, the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, pictured, said this year’s awards would offer firms in the county even more chances to promote their excellence.

She said: “In 2019, we will have even more categories to be able to celebrate the achievements of the diverse and growing economy of our county.”