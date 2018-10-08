Award win for Blackpool business ninja

A new Blackpool business has capped its first year with a lifestyle and fashion awards win.

Concierge Ninja was set up by former Royal Navy warfare specialist Amanda Crossley to help busy business people find a little bit of “me time” in their busy lives.

Amanda said the idea was to be similar to a hotel’s concierge, and offer services to help people with jobs and tasks that they find difficult to find the time to do themselves.

This includes sorting out dry cleaning, finding good deals online, arranging car hire, errand running, sourcing suppliers to event planning, organising weekends away and making dining reservations.

Now the growing business has won the Best Personal Assistant Service 2018 award from Lux Lifestyle Magazine.

Amanda said she was delighted to have won after having been nominated by a client.

She said: “What I love most about being a personal concierge is being at the end of the phone for my clients whenever they need me. My clients know that there isn’t a request that I cannot fulfil and I deliver above expectations every time.

“I am over the moon that Concierge Ninja keeps going from strength to strength and with all the support of my family, friends and clients I cannot wait to see what the future holds for my business. Business has been fantastic since I’ve started! I have learnt so much, not just about business but about how people live.

“I’ve met many wonderful local businesses who I now work alongside with, the most recent one is Blackpool FC. I get the opportunity to not just help my clients but to help other businesses also.

“I love being a part of the Fylde coast community.”

Before launching the business Amanda spent four years in the Royal Navy as an AB Warfare Specialist. On returning to the Fylde and going on maternity leave she got the idea to help other busy professionals having to juggle tight schedules and her experiences in the forces helps her run itineraries like a military operations.

She got help from Blackpool Council’s Get Started team to launch Concierge Ninja.