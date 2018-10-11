Atlas teams up with Blackpool and the Fylde College for apprenticeships programme

Blackpool-based BFW Management Ltd (Atlas) is bridging the gap between on the job training and work experience by launching two new apprenticeship opportunities in partnership with Blackpool and the Fylde College.

The specialist in property and facilities management is seeking to recruit an electrician and mechanical engineering apprentice through its new programme.

Phil Davies, Head of Estates for Atlas said: ““Apprenticeships are a key driver to bridging the skills gap here in the North West. We have no doubt that this new partnership with Blackpool and the Fylde College will help us attract stronger candidates to our programme.

“Being able to recruit skilled trades people locally has been challenging, by providing our own apprenticeships, we can invest in the local workforce for the future. Our apprenticeship programme is a great opportunity for those wishing to pursue a career in the facilities management industry.

"We will provide essential on the job training and work experience with an acute healthcare setting”.

The apprenticeships are open to all ages and will be delivered as part of a three-year programme, with one day being spent a Blackpool and the Fylde College’s Bispham campus. The rest of the time the apprentices will be developing on the job training at Blackpool NHS Teaching Hospitals.

Claire Jameson, Director of Business Development at B&FC for Business, the commercial arm of Blackpool and The Fylde College, said: “We are delighted to be working with Atlas to offer high quality apprenticeships which will lead to rewarding and sustainable careers.

“At B&FC for Business, we strongly believe that apprenticeships can offer the best of both worlds for employers and the candidate”.

The new programmes will be funded from the UK’s apprenticeship levy, a pot of money that companies and public sector bodies with payrolls greater than £3m have set aside for government-approved workplace training schemes.