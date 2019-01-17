Apprenticeship expo set to return

More than 70 regional employers and 2,000 attendees are set to take part in Lancashire Apprenticeship and Careers Expo this spring.

It will be the third year running that the event has been held following last year’s successful event.

The apprenticeships expo

The Expo comes from The Shout Network and is being supported by Preston’s College, Blackpool and The Fylde College, UCLan and Training 2000 and one of the region’s largest apprenticeship employers – the NHS.

Organisers say that with the likes of engineering giants Leyland Trucks to legal specialists Harrison Drury attending, prospective apprentices will have a great chance to see the wide range of opportunities available.

While for employers, with so many attendees there is an “unrivalled opportunity to promote your business to your future workforce.”

The event will take place at Preston Guild Hall on March 26, from noon to 7pm.

Anyone interested in employer exhibitor packages can contact the organisers on 07368 397447, while those considering an apprenticeship can register to attend at www.appexppo.co.uk.