Anti-fracking protesters found guilty of blocking road.

A dozen anti-fracking prostesters have been found guilty of wilfully obstructing a main road .

The 12 were convicted after a three-day hearing at Blackpool Magistrates Court. They had all pleaded not guilty to obstructing the A583 outside the site entrance to Cuadrilla’s gas exploration site.

District Judge Jim Clarke sentenced them all to a nine month conditional discharge and ordered them each to pay £170 costs.

The 12 were arrested after they had “locked on” during a day long protest on May 8 this year.

The defendants were: Robert Dennett, 70, of Forest Drive, Lytham; Darren Dennett, 37, of Forest Drive, Lytham; Graham Holin, 49, of Kirby Misperton, North Yorks; Tamla Hunter, 40. of Albert Street, Manchester; Jak Leith, 50, of Halifax, West Yorkshire; Adam Loughlin, 26, of Haig Road, Blackpool; Kate McCann 44; Ellie Stanton, 24,Mark Taylor, 43, Christopher Wilson, 56, Craig Wilson, 42, and Gerard Burke, 56, all of Kirby Misperton.