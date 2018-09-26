Another bar planned for busy Poulton

Have your say

Another new bar could be set to open in busy Poulton.

An application has been lodged with Wyre Council’s licensing committee for a premises licence at The Alley Bar, earmarked for 2-4 Breck Mews in the town.

The plans would see the existing premises of the Aged in Oak wine bar extended by knocking through to the building next door, creating a bigger new bar.

A separate change of use has already been submitted to planners by the applicant, Sandra James, in respect of the neighbouring premises.

The premises licence application includes the playing of recorded music indoors.

It is hoped the venue will be open between 9am and 12.30am, seven days a week, and the application includes a 1.30am extension for New Year’s Eve.

The Aged in Oak bar has been operating for just five days a week, closing at 11pm on the latest nights.

There has been one objection to the new plans, with a couple living close to the premises expressing concerns over noise and disruption.

The officer’s report notes: “The objectors are primarily concerned that if granted the premises and their clientele will potentially cause noise nuisance.

“They also refer to late night disturbance from this type of venue and the impact that has on their grandchildren when they stay overnight.”

The application will be determined at the meeting tonight, beginning at 6pm.

New pub

In June, Inns and Leisure Ltd is set to open Stocks and Shillings in Market Place.

Later nights at new venue

