And the winner is... Fylde coast's Italian restaurant of the year revealed

The votes have been counted and the results are in!

Gazette readers have been having their say and crowned their Italian restaurant of the year from a list of dozens across the Fylde coast.

And the winner is... San Marco, on Lytham Road in South Shore.

The popular eatery, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, impressed voters to pick up the award

again.

Fans of pasta and pizza voted in their droves to narrow down the field of contestants from across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre to the top 10 list.

Then a final surge of votes saw San Marco lead the pack to claim the coveted title.

Owner Lucia Frankitt said she was delighted to win the award and thanked everyone who voted.

She added: “It is indeed a great honour and privilege once again to win this prestige award.

“We will endeavour to continue to serve our customers with tasty dishes at affordable prices.

“It was our 10th anniversary in November so this award makes it extra special.”

Gazette readers’ second placed restaurant was Terra Nostra, on Red Bank Road, Bispham.

Tiggis Pizzeria Restaurant in St Annes claimed the third spot.