Ambitious plans revealed for historic Blackpool town centre pub

Development proposals including a roof top bar have been revealed for a Blackpool town centre pub.

Resort-based architect Joseph Boniface has drawn up designs aimed at reinvigorating the Cedar Tavern in Cedar Square which is currently closed.

The Cedar Tavern when it was recently up for sale

The scheme includes a roof extension to form a rooftop seating area and bar plus alterations to the existing facade to lower the sills and enlarge the three windows onto Wood Street.

Talks have been held with council heritage chiefs about the proposals for the building, which is locally listed and sits within the town centre conservation area.

It was built in the 1930s and originally used as an insurance centre.

A design statement accompanying the application says the town centre "currently lacks quality drinking establishments" and the aim is "to cater to a market which is currently under-represented."

It adds: "The Cedar Tavern sits at the northern end of Cedar Square and plays an important part in generating footfall and custom through this part of the town centre.

"It is proposed to restore and refurbish the faience, where part of the facade have been damaged over time by impact and other intervention such as signage, plastic plants and lighting."

The plans include extending the existing stairs to the northern edge of the roof to create an outside covered bar with bench-style seating "to create a space to enjoy with stunning views over the town centre."

An application will also be made to the council for permission for outside seating in Cedar Square, with the premises "ideally located for the town centre, conference centre and Winter Gardens visitors."

Cedar Square is believed to have got its name from a timber yard located there in the 1890s.

The application will now go before town hall planners at a future date.