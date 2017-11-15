Ambitious plans for Fleetwood’s Wyre Dock revealed

This is how plans for an ambitious development on Fleetwood’s Wyre Dock could look.

The artist’s impression shows for the first time the lay out of the scheme, which is being put together by a team led by Fleetwood-born businessman Frank Heald.

Mr Heald says the project can bring jobs and regeneration to the town and revitalise a key part of Fleetwood.

This evening (Wednesday), an invitation-only meeting is being held to unveil the plans formally for the first time, to be followed by a full public meeting and display at a later date.

An audience of interest groups, the businesses community and local authorities will hear from the company behind the imaginative Fleetwood Quays scheme at the meeting at Rossall School’s music theatre building tonight.

Mr Heald, a director of Wyre Dock Development Ltd said: “From today we are formally launching a bold vision for Fleetwood using the Wyre Dock as a catalyst for renewal and regeneration of the Town.

Fleetwood Quays would offer jobs and training opportunities for residents, draw in new visitors to boost the local economy and put Fleetwood firmly on the map as a major destination.”

Within the proposals for the mixed-use site are a hotel, restaurant, botanical-themed visitor attraction, transport and Fleetwood themed heritage centre, an exhibition hall, retail, leisure and residential property as well as a purpose-built hub for the Town’s important fish-trading sector.

Mr Heald, whose family ran the former Healds store, one of the biggest convenience outlets in Fleetwood, added: “We are at an early stage but over the past 18 months have been assembling an experienced and committed team to deliver this project.

“Among these is the landowners, Associated British Ports, who will be represented at the presentation.”

A spokesman for ABP said: “ABP is supportive

of the vision for the sensitive regeneration of Fleetwood.

“We are keen to explore different options with partners such as the Wyre Dock Development in the hope to realise the potential for the local community that the site can deliver.”

With the failure of the much-heralded Fleetwood Fish Park now unlikely to happen after developers Reform Energy struggled to progress the project, ABP is looking at other ways to develop the area.

Further information is available on the website www.wyredock.com