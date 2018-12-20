All set for a Blackpool’s final late shopping bonanza tonight

There’s one final night of late night shopping left in Blackpool tonight in the run-up to Christmas.

And judging from the way the first two late sessions have gone, businesses in the resort are expecting a flurry of festive shoppers making the most of the extended hours.

The manager of Hounds Hill Shopping Centre in Blackpool Debs Lancelott. PIC BY ROB LOCK'3-5-2012

With last Saturday’s shocking weather putting many weekend shoppers off, tonight offers another chance to pop into the centre after work and buy those late gifts.

At the Houndshill Centre they’ll be laying on another big welcome tonight.

The centre will be open until 8pm and there will be live entertainment in the main mall area near Debenhams, warm gingerbread muffins and free Houndshill travel mugs filled with non-alcoholic mulled wine.

As an added incentive, parking in the Houndshill centre car park is free from after 5pm until midnight.

Paul Darlow, office administrator at the Houndshill Centre, said: “Footfall for the first Thursday saw an increase year on year with a three per cent uplift.

“The car park was very busy with shoppers taking advantage of the free parking tariff.

“Retailer feedback has been very positive with some retailers reporting exceptional performance for the first Thursday night opening.”

Debs Lancelott, Houndshill manager said: “The late shopping experience in Blackpool is building up momentum and getting more and more popular each year and this time is no exception.”

There are also offers on public transport and parking to encourage late night shoppers, with Blackpool Transport again offering £1 tickets to use on trams and buses after 5.30pm tonight.