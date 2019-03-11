Age is prime concern for Lytham lawyer

Vincents Solicitors has welcomed Zoe Fleming, a highly experienced private client lawyer, to the firm.

A member of Solicitors for the Elderly and STEP qualified, Zoe has over 12 years’ expertise in private client work, primarily in providing legal services for older people.

Zoe will be based at Vincents’ Lytham office, a town where she has worked for more than 12 years, latterly at Roland, Robinson.

She is one of a handful of solicitors locally to hold a qualification from the Society of Trusts and Estate Planners, and to be a member of SFE. She also acts as a volunteer adviser to Age UK Lancashire.

She said: “An ageing UK population means a growing need for solicitors with specialist expertise who can support people with capacity issues, be they age-related or otherwise, and help them to plan for their future care. Often clients and their families find they don’t know where to turn when capacity becomes an issue.”

Phillip Gilmore, Vincents’ managing director, said: “Zoe is known throughout Lytham and South Fylde for her unrivalled knowledge in wills, probate and estate planning, and for her caring approach to her elderly clients.

"We are delighted to welcome her to Vincents and will be pleased introduce her to our clients around the Fylde Coast and throughout Lancashire over the coming weeks.”