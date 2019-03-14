Affordable homes to be built on vacant Blackpool site

Proposals for new affordable housing in Blackpool have been granted planning permission.

Tyson Construction has been given the go ahead by the council to build 25 houses on land on Talbot Road which has been empty since the Beneast Training buildings were demolished in 2014.

Beneast Training before it was demolished

More recently the site, which also opens on to Coleridge Road, has been used to store equipment by contractors working on town centre improvements schemes.

The development, which was approved by planners using their delegated powers, will include a mixture of two-storey semi-detached and terraced houses.

These will range from one-bedroom apartments to two and three-bedroom houses with car parking and landscaping.

A report accompanying the decision says the scheme is "on a prominent position on a main arterial route into the town centre" and will "deliver important regeneration benefits".