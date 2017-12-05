£270m invested in power after Storm Desmond

Two years ago the county was suffering from severe flooding after one of the worst storms in recent memory.

Storm Desmond struck on December 5, 2015, causing severe flooding in parts of Wyre.

Electricity North West has now revealed that since then, it has invested more than £270m across the region, including almost 1,000 miles of trees cut, £14m in upgrading and replacing overhead power lines and £14m in upgrading underground cables.

The financial boost also includes a further £5.4m investment to help protect key substations of which £4.6m has been invested at substations at Lancaster, Carlisle and Rochdale.

The extra defences include raising key equipment over 10ft high, new flood doors and CCTV which monitors any activity in the substation.

Martin Deehan, operations director for Electricity North West, said: “It is our responsibility to keep the power on for everyone across the North West which is why we’re proud of the work and our investment since Storm Desmond hit.”