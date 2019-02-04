25 wedding venues, from the traditional to the unusual, in and around Blackpool

Looking for that perfect venue to celebrate your big day?

Here we list, in alphabetical order, 25 venues that you might not have thought of for your special day.

1 Clifton Drive, Blackpool, FY4 1ND | 01253 400045

1. The Big Blue Hotel

jpimedia
North Promenade, St. Annes On Sea, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 2NQ | 01253 723241

2. Best Western Glendower Hotel

google
other
The Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4BJ | 01253 629202

3. Blackpool Dungeon

Google
other
The Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4BJ | 01253 629202

4. Blackpool Tower Ballroom, Circus and Tower Top

Google
other
