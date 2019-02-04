25 wedding venues, from the traditional to the unusual, in and around Blackpool Looking for that perfect venue to celebrate your big day? Here we list, in alphabetical order, 25 venues that you might not have thought of for your special day. 1. The Big Blue Hotel 1 Clifton Drive, Blackpool, FY4 1ND | 01253 400045 jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Best Western Glendower Hotel North Promenade, St. Annes On Sea, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 2NQ | 01253 723241 google other Buy a Photo 3. Blackpool Dungeon The Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4BJ | 01253 629202 Google other Buy a Photo 4. Blackpool Tower Ballroom, Circus and Tower Top The Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4BJ | 01253 629202 Google other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 7