£1m Fylde coast police station back on the market

Fancy living in a prime town centre building – with its own lock-up cells?

Well you can, if you can stump up the six figure asking price, as the current owner of Lytham’s old police station and courts building has put it back on the market.

The Grade II listed Edwardian building in Bannister Street, complete with a first floor law court, is on the market with Kenricks Estate Agents and a planning application has been put in to convert its use to up-market town houses.

It was sold in 2006 by Lancashire Police after they moved the Lytham operation into nearby Clifton Street. At the time it was valued at around £500k. Now the starting price at auction is £1m for the two storey building which has been converted to offices at the rear in the original two police houses.

Paul Crossley, from Kenricks, said: “It is a fantastic building, listed, and which could have a variety of uses.

“People have in the past suggested a boutique hotel and it has been used for offices in the past. The current owner has had it for a few years but has now decided to sell and has applied for planning permission to convert it into up-market accommodation. But the new owner may obviously have other ideas.

“It is a shame it has not been in use, it is a prominent site in Lytham and is important to the town.”

The baroque building with its distinctive turret, curved roof and balcony at the front, previously had planning permission for the development of a restaurant and residential luxury apartments but that lapsed.

The current application suggest a number of residential three storey town houses to the rear, conversion of the main building into a substantial period house and the total value once converted is estimated to be up to £4m.

On the ground floor are the former police reception, visitors rooms, detention suite and four cells plus offices.

The first floor has the former Edwardian court room and offices built later after the station was sold.

Outside are the two ex-police houses now offices plus parking to front and rear and four garages.

The auction is online via Kenricks at www.kenricksestateagents.co.uk