18 new jobs created as new Co-op store opens in Wyre

A total of 18 full and part-time jobs have been created by the opening of a new food store in Wyre.

The Co-op outlet on Garstang Road, Catterall, benefited from a £590,000 investment by the company.

Joe Stevens, Co-op store manager said: “We are delighted to have undertaken such a significant investment in Catterall and are very proud to be part of this community.”

Zoe Holden, Co-op’s area manager, added: “Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum, and our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub for people living in the area.”