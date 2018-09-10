Business aces set to be inspiration for primary children after £20,000 grant

Businesses are being asked to help inspire future generations of workers and entrepreneurs after a Blackpool scheme won £20,000 for expansion.

The Primary Futures scheme is seeking an extra 260 volunteers from the world of work to go into primary schools to give children ideas about careers.

A previous Primary Futures event at Stanley Primary School. PCSO Jen Fisher with pupils Kci Quinn, Cody Plant, Jodie Meades, Alfie Housley and Tyler Roberts, all aged 11.

The project has been granted £20,000 over two years by Blackpool’s Opportunity Area Board which seeks to improve education and give children more opportunities in the world of work.

Andy Mellor, (inset), chairman of the Blackpool Teaching School Alliance said he was delighted with the money.

He said: “Primary Futures is a fabulous way of developing aspiration in our children and young people and gives our primary aged children access to a whole range of careers which they wouldn’t otherwise know about.

"Some may think that doing this work in primary schools is starting way too young but the research shows that children are making decisions about jobs they can and can’t do as young as seven.”

He said the money will help employ a part time support worker, to work with schools to allow every school with primary aged children to use the Primary Futures Scheme.

He added: “Previously we’ve had a few schools access these resources but every school that has taken part has really enjoyed and benefitted from the day.

“This funded project by the Opportunity Area board means that all children in primary schools in Blackpool can have this experience which is a national first.”

He said they were working closely with the Blackpool Business Leaders Group and Business in the Community and their Responsible Businesses Network to get volunteers to take part by going into schools and talking about their careers.

If any business wants to take part, they can contact Effie Sharp at blackpoolprimaryfutures@gmail.com