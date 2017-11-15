Buses diverted after chimney fire in Fleetwood

Police urged people to avoid the area after a chimney fire earlier this afternoon.

Two fire engines and crews were called to a property in Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood, to tackle the small fire, which one firefighter said as 'looked more dramatic than it was'.

Blackpool Transport tweeted to say the number 14 buses were being diverted, while Wyre Police tweeted: "Please avoid Fleetwood road between Flakefleet Avenue and Larkholme Lane. Lancashire Fire and Rescue are dealing with an incident."

It was back to normal by 4.30pm.

Crews were at the scene for around 90 minutes, and used water to dampen hot embers inside the chimney. Nobody was hurt, and there was no damage done, a spokesman added.